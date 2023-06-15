India needs structural changes, says the BRS founder-president

June 15, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that there was a need for structural changes in India and the party would push for that till it achieved the goal. He also announced that a national agenda would be unveiled by the party in New Delhi shortly.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao was in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Thursday where he inaugurated the newly constructed party office, the first one outside of the state, and addressed a newly admitted party workers at a meeting. Later, he spoke with media.

“We need radical changes in India that would transform the nation for the better. India is a country where abundant water resources are there but still people are suffering lack of water. It is possible to offer water to every acre and supply drinking water at every doorstep if there is a capable government. Even after that also we can have surplus water. Why can’t we have bigger dams with 5,000 tmcft to 6,000 tmcft capacity, which some other countries are able to?” asked Mr. Chandrashekar Rao while addressing the press conference.

The BRS president dealt with various subjects during the hour-long press conference. He said that there was a need to draft new power policy as well and stressed the stand of the party that there would be no privatisation in the power sector. He also stressed the importance of having better infrastructure in the country.

“After 15 years of struggle we have achieved Telangana and now we have divided our state into 33 districts in a smooth manner. This has paved the way for development and we have economically improved. India is having bigger states like Uttar Pradesh. What is wrong if we formed a few more states?” he asked adding that there should be some scientific system for division of states. When asked about Vidarbha, a long-pending demand, the BRS president said that it would be addressed along with other demands.

Questioned why the BRS had selected Maharashtra as its first destination as a national political party, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said that there were highest number of farmer suicides in the state and hence it was selected. He said that the party would contest all elections in the State and felt there was no need for any alliances.

On EVMs and allegations on their use, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said that countries like USA and some European countries rolled back to ballot system and India had also the need to go back to ballot system.

He pointed out that using Central agencies like CBI and ED on opposition leaders by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was totally wrong and not acceptable.

