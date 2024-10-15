India-Kenya Innovation Nexus partnership charter signed at IIT-Hyderabad

Facilitating opportunities for cross-border startup growth, knowledge exchange, and capacity-building initiatives as the objective, IIT-Hyderabad and Kenya National Innovation Agency (KeNIA) on Tuesday signed the partnership charter of the India-Kenya Innovation Nexus.

The Kenyan delegation was led by KeNIA and its 11 universities, and Members of Parliament Amina Dika Abdullahi and Edith Vethi Nyenze.

The two-day visit at IIT-H witnessed discussions on incubation, technology commercialisation, and startup ecosystems by both sides.

IITH’s iTIC incubator, supported by the Department of Science and Technology, supports entrepreneurs by leveraging research and startup ecosystem to facilitate innovation and entrepreneurship, mentoring, financial aid, intellectual property support, networking opportunities, and advanced technological infrastructure.

On the other hand, KeNIA is a state corporation that manages the country’s national innovation system, and identification and commercialization of innovative ideas to make relevant policies and standards.

According to IIT-H director B.S. Murty, the Innovation Nexus reflects the shared commitment to advancing technology and entrepreneurship.

