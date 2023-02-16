India is now developer of strategic technologies: DRDO top officer

February 16, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Director-General, Electronics & Communication Systems (ECS), DRDO, B.K. Das on Thursday said that the country has transitioned from an importer of technologies in strategic sectors such as defence into a developer, with missiles and the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) being prime examples.

Inaugurating a two-day symposium titled ‘Electronics for Self-Reliance’, organised by the Centre for Advanced Studies in Electronics Science & Technology (CASEST), School of Physics, University of Hyderabad (UoH) in collaboration with National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI-Hyderabad chapter) and Academy for Science, Technology and Communication (ASTC), he gave a lucid account of the evolution of technology development in defence and encouraged students to be more creative and contribute to the nation’s development.

CSIR-DG N. Kalaiselvi spoke about India’s needs in electric mobility plans. She described the major achievements of different CSIR labs across India and urged young scientists to take up local challenges and also achieve global leadership. Former IIT-Delhi director V. Ramgopal Rao emphasised the importance of establishing an ecosystem of innovative technologies in academic institutions and setting up startups within the academic sector. UoH Vice Chancellor B. J. Rao presided over the inaugural function.

Former CCMB director and NASI-Hyderabad chapter president Ch. Mohan Rao, CASEST’s M. Ghanashyam Krishna and others also spoke. Scientific Advisor to Defence Minister G. Satheesh Reddy will deliver the valedictory address on ‘self-reliance in electronics’ on Friday, according to a press release.