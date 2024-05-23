GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India going through a difficult phase, Buddha’s teachings more relevant: Revanth Reddy

Published - May 23, 2024 09:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the Mahabodhi Buddha Vihar in Secunderabad on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on Thursday. Former Additional DG Anjaneya Reddy is seen.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the Mahabodhi Buddha Vihar in Secunderabad on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on Thursday. Former Additional DG Anjaneya Reddy is seen.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy promised that the government would allocate funds from the Special Development Fund to construct a spiritual centre at the Mahabodhi Buddha Vihar in Secunderabad, even as he pledged support to spreading Buddha’s teaching in the society.

Mr. Revanth Reddy visited the Mahabodhi Buddha Vihar on the occasion of Buddha Purnima on Thursday. Stating that the society badly needed to follow the Buddha’s teachings, he said the government would support in spreading his teachings throughout the society.

Giving a dash of political touch to his speech, the Chief Minister said India was going through a phase of emotions and differences between people and to bring some calmness to the society, the country must follow Buddha’s message. There is rise in intolerance and jealousy and these issues can be addressed only through Buddha’s teachings of peace and non-violence.

Sharing his spiritual journey, he recalled how at the age of 29, Buddha relinquished his power and kingdom and chose the path of preaching peace. Buddha’s teachings continue to be the source of peace even after 2,500 years and he personally approaches difficult tasks by meditating and gaining inner peace, he said.

The Chief Minister assured Buddhist followers of all assistance both as an individual and also as the head of the State government.

