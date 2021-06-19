India fully prepared to meet security challenges: Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria

Hyderabad

19 June 2021 19:41 IST

IAF has capability to deploy at short notice, says Chief of Air Staff

Security preparedness of India is in full swing in view of China posturing in the Galwan region and also the changing geo-political situation in neighbouring countries, including Afghanistan, according to Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal R. K. S. Bhadauria.

Speaking to reporters after reviewing the Combined Graduation Parade of new recruits at the Air Force Academy here on Saturday, he said deployment of forces will be based on the need at the ground level, which is being monitored closely and assured that country’s security was safe. On the assessment of current situation on the Ladakh front, he said disengagement plans on the friction points were on through the 11 rounds of talks.

Continuation of deployment of forces post-Galwan depends on the varying situation, he said adding that basic deployment will continue to maintain security. As far as IAF is concerned it has the capability to deploy at a short notice as per the requirement.

On the series of accidents involving MIG 21s, the Air Chief said that accidents were not due to age factor alone and stopping the flights was not the answer. They were upgraded between 2005 and 2010 and current accident rate has remained more or less the same. He said the MIG 21s will be replaced with new aircraft in the next few years in a phased manner. The induction of Rafael jets into the IAF was going as per the plan and hopefully would be completed by 2022. COVID-19 has not impacted much on the plan, he added.

Earlier, addressing the parade, he said the IAF was focussing on rapid infusion of technologies due to the evolving security challenges on all fronts and also beyond. The infusion of niche technologies and combat power has never been as intense as it was now to meet the security challenges. He said the role of air power was crucial in any conflict and IAF was preparing to meet those challenges. He also referred to the crucial role played by the IAF in the country’s fight against COVID-19.