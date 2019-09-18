India-China healthcare summit held

To understand the private health care sector in India and explore business opportunities here, India-China Healthcare Summit was organised on Wednesday by Mindray India - a medical devices technology provider. Owners of private hospitals in China, investors, participated in the summit.

Addressing a press conference held here, representatives of the company said that while private companies occupy a share of 70% in Indian health care sector, it is only 15% to 20% in China. Dean Zhang, GM of International Sales and Marketing System at Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd, said that while private healthcare sector in India grew and is in advanced stage, China has just started to introduce private sector into healthcare.

Referring to the share of private companies share in health care sectors in the two countries, he said that Chinese private hospital owners, investors, need to understand how Indian private health care sector operates. The delegates from China went to private hospitals in Lucknow and others citie to understand how private hospitals operate.