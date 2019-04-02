‘India can prosper only sans Cong., BJP’

Bhongir

02 April 2019 23:35 IST

The two parties have failed to tap India’s potential to the full, says K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Blaming the Congress party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, which ruled India for 66 of the 73 years after Independence, for the current state of affairs Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao asserted that India will prosper only when it is rid of both the political entities.

To realise that, Federal Front — a consortium of regional parties — should come to power in Delhi and the movement needs to start in Telangana, he said.

Addressing a meeting for TRS’ Lok Sabha candidate from Bhongir Boora Narsaiah Goud, the party supremo observed that abundant resources in the country are not fully utilised due to ‘lack of intelligence and skill’.

“We have the largest young population, have surpluses in the Reserve Bank of India, and huge irrigation and electricity potential. They could be all tapped to full potential if thought and planned well,” he said, quoting examples of Singapore and China.

However, leaders of both the national parties continue to make deceitful speeches, or indulge in personal-attack, rather than talk on development, he alleged.

Development focus

Mr. Rao, looking back at the five-year TRS’ rule, said the seven assembly segments under Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency, are different now than before 2014. He urged people to think before casting their vote on April 11.

“We wanted to make a separate Bhuvanagiri district and we created it. With Yadadri here, to attract international tourists and devotees, the financial outlook of the district will change forever,” he said.

Explaining the progress of work on different irrigation projects underway in the district, Mr. Rao said the Baswapur and Gandhamalla reservoirs, Brahmana Vellemla project, Dharmaredry, Pillaipally and Bunadigani canal works, Rachakonda lift scheme and Kaleswaram works were nearing completion. And by December-end, irrigation for 10 lakh acres will be ensured.

Piped-drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha will be achieved by April-end.

Admitting that he could not visit many districts during his first term of government, as most time went for planning and understanding the State, Mr. Rao said he would be starting his ‘district-stays’ soon.