India became self-sufficient due to Nehru’s vision: Jayaprakash Reddy

Congress Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav yatras continue

TPCC working president and Sangareddy legislator T. Jayaprakash Reddy walks for 10 kms on the second day of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav yatra in Sangareddy district on Wednesday.

Telangana Congress continued to highlight the party’s contribution to the Freedom Movement in the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav yatra held in all the districts and constituencies for the second day on Wednesday.

The yatras were led by CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar, and AICC secretaries Sampath Kumar and G. Chinna Reddy, among others, in various parts of the State.

In Sangareddy district, Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy led the yatra for 10 kms as part of the 75-km yatra to be completed by August 15. He explained to the people the role of Congress in gaining Independence and also ridiculed the claims of the BJP and TRS that Congress did nothing. “It was the vision of Jawaharlal Nehru that made India what it is today. India became self-sufficient in food grains while it took huge strides in industry due to his vision. Had there been the BJP thinking during those times, India would have been ruined,” he said.

TPCC secretary Bandi Sudhakar Goud said that the Gandhi family was being harassed by the supporters of Godse in the 75th year of celebrations of Indian Independence and this was nothing but targeting the family that played a huge role in Independence.

He was speaking at the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav yatra in Panthini village of Wardhannapet constituency. He said the BJP was an off-shoot of the RSS that was banned by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and it was surprising that the BJP and its ideologues who never participated in the Freedom Struggle are now targeting those who sacrificed for the nation.