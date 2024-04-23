INDIA alliance is fragmented, struggling to find common ground: Piyush Goyal

April 23, 2024 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Industry, Commerce, Food & Public Distribution Piyush Goyal, on Monday, said the INDIA alliance led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is “fragmented”, with members often struggling to find a common ground on key issues and internal disagreements often surfacing publicly.

Addressing a public meeting during the nomination process of Chevella candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy here, Mr.Goyal pointed out that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has criticised Mr. Gandhi and the Congress, while the latter paid back in the same coin.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has done the same, criticising the Congress, and Mr. Gandhi had in turn lambasted the former. These ‘public exchanges’ underscore the challenges that the alliance faces in finding cohesive unity and consensus, he said.

Mr. Goyal asserted that resurgence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi seems imminent and the the groundswell of support promises a resounding victory for BJP candidates across the board, even in Hyderabad constituency where he exuded confidence that Majlis Party leader Asaduddin Owaisi will be defeated.

Mr.Modi’s vision during the third term aims to propel the country to become the world’s third-largest economy while effectively tackling poverty head-on. The current election and its outcome stands as a pivotal moment in charting India’s course towards prosperity and inclusivity under Modi’s leadership, he claimed.

Mr. Vishweshwar Reddy said the election is about the next Prime Minister and the nation had already made its preference clear in favour of Mr. Modi for the work he has done in the past 10 years in terms of development and welfare. He promised to work to secure developmental funds and implement various schemes that will directly benefit the constituents of Chevella if elected.

Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman and other leaders were present. Another BJP candidate B.B. Patil also filed nomination papers for Zaheerabad constituency.