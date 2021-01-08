Indane commercial LPG to have higher efficiency

KHAMMAM

Plans are afoot to promote the recently launched differentiated LPG christened “extra Tej” in a big way across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to enable the industrial and commercial users save around 5 to 8 % on fuel, said B. Anand Reddy, General Manager, (LPG), Telangana & Andhra Pradesh State Office of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

Speaking after inauguration of the new Indane showroom at Ranganayakulagutta bypass road here on Friday, he said all industrial customers will get “extra Tej”, the premium product at no extra cost with assured saving of 5-8 % on fuel.

The Indian Oil has also launched another new product named Chhotu, the 5kg (Free Trade LPG) cylinder, recently to effectively cater to the needs of the customers.

Telangana LPG Distributors’ Association president Mellacheruvu Venkateshwara Rao, representatives of the Ravichandra Gas Agency and others were present.