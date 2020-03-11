Inculcating good hygiene habits in schoolchildren

KHAMMAM

11 March 2020 19:50 IST

Poster campaign to be implemented in eight State-run schools of Khammam

Childline India Foundation’s district unit has rolled out a poster campaign on the theme of ‘Swachh Schools and Online Safety’ to spread awareness about hygienic practices among schoolchildren.

The aim is to inculcate responsible social and environmental behaviour among the children and promote their holistic development in a safe and protective environment.

The month-long campaign, launched by Childline India (1098) in tune with the guidelines of the Ministry of Women and Child Development, will be implemented in eight select State-run schools in the district from Thursday to promote Swachhata (cleanliness) activities.

Collector R.V. Karnan released the awareness poster at the Collectorate here on Wednesday. Assistant Collector (Training) Adarsh Surabhi, Zilla Parishad CEO Priyanka, Railway Protection Force (RPF) Inspector, Khammam, K. Madhusudhan and Childline India’s Khammam coordinator K. Srinivas were present.