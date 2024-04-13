Incubator for startups in life science kicks off in Hyderabad

April 13, 2024 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) on Friday announced the successful onboarding of several startups at its new business incubator to foster innovation and support entrepreneurial endeavours in the field of life sciences.

The ‘iDeaNA-CDFD Technology’ incubator provides a conducive environment for startups to grow and thrive, offering state-of-the-art facilities, mentorship programmes, access to funding opportunities and networking events. The startups represent a diverse range of ideas and technologies that have the potential to impact the biotech and healthcare industry.

“We are committed to nurturing the next generation of innovators and startups and provide them with the resources they need to succeed such as personalised support, developing their prototype, launching and commercialising the product and services in the market,” said CDFD director Ullas Kolthur-Seetharam.

“We are excited to be a part of CDFD’s incubation programme and grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with academic/industry experts and other stakeholders in the ecosystem. We look forward to contributing to AI adoption in healthcare,” said co-founders of Turnit AI’s Ravi and Sateesh.

Co-founders of Utopia Therapeutics Gopi Kadiyala and Uday Saxena said that with access to state-of-the-art facilities, resources and mentorship at CDFD Technology Incubator, we are confident in our ability to scale our business and make a meaningful and revolutionising impact in the healthcare industry.

