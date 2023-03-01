ADVERTISEMENT

Vinod Kumar demands rollback of LPG price

March 01, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Planning Board vice Chairman B. Vinod Kumar on Wednesday said increasing LPG price was most unfortunate and it was nothing but offering a bad gift to women by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Is this the honour and respect offered by Mr. Modi on Women’s Day? Was it not immoral to increase prices when oil prices were coming down in international market?” asked Mr. Vinod Kumar in a release here. Gas prices had been increased by ₹745 in the past eight years, he said and demanded that the government roll them back immediately.

