Increased vigil for smooth conduct of Sagar bypoll

NALGONDA

07 April 2021 23:50 IST

₹37.73 lakh unaccounted cash seized

Superintendent of Police A.V. Ranganath on Wednesday assured that the district police were taking all measures for the smooth conduct of Nagarjunasagar bypoll, scheduled on April 17.

He said that check posts have been increased on all routes to the Assembly constituency, which is along the Andhra Pradesh border, and strict measures were being implemented to plug poll code violations. The Assembly constituency has 346 polling stations and are connected by 39 polling routes.

Till Wednesday, ₹37.73 lakh cash being transported illegally was seized and liquor worth about ₹3.5 lakh was confiscated.

Mr. Ranganath addressed the media at the Nagarjunasagar police station and said that police force comprising 2,500 personnel in various ranks would be on poll duty.

Also, in the constituency, nearly 2,500 persons, including 370 related to TRS, 280 to Congress and 40 to BJP, were bound over to prevent any incident, he informed.

Stressing on the most common violations in the ongoing campaigns, Mr. Ranganath said no political party or its representatives can hold meetings or take out rallies without permission from the authority. He said permissions are also needed to organise meetings in private function halls.

Vehicles plying without registered number plates, reportedly engaged in poll activities, would be seized immediately, he said.

In the wake of the rising COVID cases, the officer also said that leaders and participants must adhere to strict norms such as wearing masks and social distancing.

Later in the evening, Mr. Ranganath and Additional SP Narmada welcomed Sunil Kumar Meena, an SSP in the Uttarakhand police, who the ECI appointed as the Police Observer for the constituency.