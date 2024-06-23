Increased surveillance, decoy operations amid rising overnight crime  

ADVERTISEMENT

As the city goes to sleep, police officials, dressed as civilians are out targeting rowdies involved in murders, robberies and other property offences across the city.

The police have launched a ‘decoy operation’ to keep a watch on individuals moving around with dangerous weapons, on vehicles without number plates, in restricted areas often in late night hours. The increased surveillance comes against the backdrop of rising property thefts and murders in the late hours in the city.

Decoy teams, consisting of four to six officials from the law-and-order police and armed reserve police are deployed at various strategic points in the city where such cases have been on the rise.

“Often such offenders are either minors or in their 20s and step out after 10-11 p.m. They are often under the influence of drugs, carrying dangerous weapons and are not afraid of using them on people,” Hyderabad Commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy explained. While surveillance in the city has increased significantly, the official clarified that no other order has been passed that affects the timings of commercial establishments in the city.

The Rachakonda Commissionerate, where cases of theft involving groups, sometimes even from other States have been reported, has also deployed similar teams. “As many as six interceptor vehicles, each having a team of three officials — a driver, a law-and-order official and one from the battalion or armed reserve force — are stationed at strategic areas from where they can be diverted to areas of conflict,” informed Rachakonda Commissioner Tarun Joshi.

“Quarterly (or even earlier based on the requirement) temporal and spatial analysis are conducted to identify the common modus operandi (MO) at any given time in each area based on which operations are planned,” he explained.

Counselling and disarming

In a move to address the root of the issue, apart from the arrests, the police are undertaking counselling sessions with offenders and their families. “We first talk to them and then call their parents. In many cases, such individuals tell their parents that they are working in night shifts, while they are involved in property offences at night. By doing this, we are trying to bring behavioural change, rather than just punishing them,” Mr. Reddy explained.

Meanwhile, the police are also carrying out disarming exercises in the ‘busy centres’ of the city. According to Mr. Reddy, thorough checking is conducted following which those in possession are booked while the weapons are seized.

