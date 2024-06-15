ADVERTISEMENT

Increased patrolling in Medak after communal tension

Published - June 15, 2024 10:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A vehicle was intercepted under suspicion of carrying cattle for slaughter

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed in Medak town when a group intercepted a vehicle suspecting it to be carrying cattle for slaughter on Saturday. Police said that cases were being booked against both the parties following an altercation as of Saturday night. 

Medak District Superintendent of Police B. Bala Swamy  said that members from both the parties were injured in the clash. “We have increased police patrolling for the night and installed pickets in several places across the town. Situation is now under control,” he said. 

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), AIMIM MLA for Karwan M. Kausar Mohiuddin posted that AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was coordinating with the higher officials in the Police department to ensure peace prevails in Medak town. “I spoke to SP Medak, as well as other officials. Madarsa Minhaj Ul Uloom, Indrapuri colony has arranged Qurbani which was objected by RSS/Hindu Wani. The Orthopaedic Hospital opposite the Police Station of Medak has been surrounded by them. A juloos by BJP members is now in progress which has damaged shops and other establishments,” said his X post.

