Increase green cover: ‘Vanajeevi’ Ramaiah

HYDERABAD

19 January 2022 21:20 IST

Offers to transfer his red sanders trees to Forest dept.

Padmashri awardee Ramaiah, who is also known as Vanajeevi, met Rajya Sabha member and Green India Challenge creator J. Santosh Kumar at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday and offered to transfer the red sanders trees that he had groomed to the Forest department, as part of Haritha Nidhi.

Mr. Ramaiah, who had been planting trees for the last several decades, discussed ‘Telangana Ku Haritha Haram’, ‘Green India Challenge’ and Telangana government’s ‘Haritha Nidhi’ programme.

The Ramaiah couple desired that the Green India Challenge programme taken up to protect enviroment all over the country should be a great success and nature should bless the programme. Mr. Santosh Kumar sought the couple’s blessings by touching their feet in reverence while appreciating their tremendous work for greenery.

Mr. Ramaiah said that the challenge before everyone was to face climatic changes, protect forests and appealed to everyone to plant trees to increase the green cover.

Mr. Santosh Kumar inquired about their health condition and offered to provide them medicare whenever they needed. The MP also expressed his readiness to supply saplings from Green India Challenge programme to Mr. Ramaiah to plant and also distribute them.