Increase food safety inspections, FSSAI tells city officials

January 16, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Kamala Vardhan Rao directed the GHMC officials to maintain continuous surveillance on the street food, in order to prevent food adulteration and enhance food safety.

Mr. Kamala Vardhan Rao who led a team of FSSAI officials on a visit to the city said the oil and food colours used in preparation of food, and the storage standards should be monitored by the food safety inspectors constantly.

The team is here to promote the Eat Right India campaign undertaken by the FSSAI sinch 2018 in order to improve public health in India and combat negative nutritional trends in order to fight lifestyle diseases.

Addressing a meeting attended by Food Safety Commissioner Swetha Mohanty, Director of Institute of Preventive Medicine C. Sivaleela, Additional Commissioner, Health & Sanitation, Santhosh Badavath, Deputy Director of FSSAI Rakesh Kumar and other senior officials, Mr. Kamala Vardhan Rao said Food Safety officials should take up inspections of the street food in a large scale, and campaign for the right to eat.

The Central government is ready to provide food safety labs, infrastructure, technology and knowledge sharing required for conducting food safety tests, he said, and asked the officials to expedite the certification process for the food sold in temples, restaurants, and fast food centres.

He cited colours and flavours used in Basmati rice and tea, where there is scope for adulteration. Also to be inspected is the status of power supply to refrigerate stored food and meats, besides the quality of oil, salt and milk used in preparation of food.

Wholesome nutritional meals of high quality alone should be provided in all government hospitals and government schools. Awareness should be created among school children about food safety, nutrition and hygiene through the Eat Right School campaign.

In line with the UN General Assembly’s decision to observe the year as Millet Year, awareness campaign should be taken up about millets as food choice. People should be sensitised in order to to curb the indiscriminate use of pesticides. He asked the officials to expedite the process of issuing food safety license.

The chief of FSSAI has asked the GHMC to adopt the ‘Food Safety on Wheels’ scheme of FSSAI, and initiate mobile units for food testing in order for faster reach.

Ms. Swetha Mohanty said Telangana stands at 18th place in terms of food safety, and promised action to bring it to the first position. She said multi-lingual display boards shall be installed about food safety, and Eat Right campaign will be adopted in schools and hospitals. Health clubs would be established in government schools, and campaign for millets will be taken up in a big way. Measures will be taken for large scale participation of women in the Eat Right campaign. Mr. Santhosh agreed to organise mobile food safety inspections.