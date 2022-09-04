Increase compensation for sterilisation surgery victims: TS BJP women’s wing to Governor

Submits memorandum to Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana BJP women’s wing, on Sunday, appealed to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to intervene and ensure justice for the families of women who died after the botched family planning operations at Ibrahimpatnam government hospital recently, by raising the compensation amount.

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, a copy of which was released to the media, president K. Geetha Murthy, secretary K. Shamala and others, brought to her notice that four women had died following the operations and 30 women have been receiving treatment in various hospitals with at least two of them in ICU.

However, these women have been told about being discharged within a couple of days and this tragic incident reflected the “utter failure” as well as “utter callousness” of the government and the officials concerned.

“In fact, there is lawlessness in Telangana with increasing incidents of atrocities on women being reported daily, even as drug and alcohol abuse has become rampant with the official machinery taking no steps to curb or control them,” the delegation said.

The party women’s wing accused the police of not taking strict action or unable to take action emboldening the perpetrators. The pub culture has aided in rampant drug abuse especially among the youth with law enforcers looking the other way. The much touted investigation into drug abuse by the film industry has reached a dead end.

Allowing pubs and liquor shops to function beyond the working hours along their proximity to educational institutions and religious places has been leading to many crimes, including the recent gang rape of a teenager, the women told Dr. Soundararajan. Many schools and welfare hostels do not have toilet facilities with the administration not taking any steps to make them functional.

The party wing has been trying to sensitise students and others about the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse but were being targeted by the police, they alleged in the memorandum.