‘Increase Aarogyasri services, focus on transplantation’

Harish holds review on NIMS, MNJ Hospital

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 14, 2022 20:12 IST

Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao has directed the officials to focus on increasing the services under Aarogyasri and transplantation.

At a review meeting on NIMS and MNJ Cancer Hospital held at MCRHRD on Wednesday, Mr. Harish Rao said that quality services needed to be extended to patients as they come here with a lot of hope and confidence that they would get best services.

“Government has been taking all steps for the development of these hospitals. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar is kind enough to sanction required funds soon after requesting. For NIMS alone ₹157 crore was sanctioned. A 200- bed MCH hospital is coming up on the premises of NIMS. New operation theatres were established at MNJ Cancer hospital. New hospital is also coming up and with this the bed strength will increase from 450 to 750,” said Mr. Harish Rao.

Stating that those patients coming with emergency need to be admitted first and later shifted to wards so that new emergency patients can be attended immediately, the Minister said that Medical Superintendent must visit emergency ward and coordinate beds in the hospital.

Referring to cancer treatment, the Minister said that the government had spent about ₹642 crore to treat patients.

