Income Tax searches conducted at Congress leaders’ houses

November 02, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Income Tax officials searched the residences of Congress leaders in the city including former MLA Kichennegari Laxma Reddy and Badangpet Municipal Corporation Mayor C. Parijatha Narsimha Reddy, and also at the residences of businessmen related to Congress leaders.

Inspections were conducted at 10 places, including the Hyderabad residence of Ms. Parijata Reddy in Badangpet and the farmhouse of Mr. Laxma Reddy, the Congress candidate from Maheshwaram constituency. There are reports of searches at the relatives of Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy.

Mr. Venkata Reddy described these searches as yet another attempt to instill fear among the Congress leaders and alleged that this was done to help the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Congress will not be cowed down with such raids and it will defeat the BJP-BRS combine, he said.

Responding to the searches, TPCC president Revanth Reddy said it was clear to the BRS that Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy would lose in Maheshwaram and at the behest of the BRS government, the I-T department is carrying out raids on the aspirants of Maheshwaram constituency. Despite all these conspiracies KCR will be voted out.

