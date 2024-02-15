INCOIS unveils ‘SynOPS’ state-of-the-art ocean resource data centre

February 15, 2024 01:27 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has unveiled a brand new state-of-the-art facility, Synergistic Ocean Observation Prediction Services (SynOPS), for 2D/3D/4D visualisation of in situ ocean data, satellite remote sensing and model products for an integrated view of state of the ocean to scientists and policy makers on Wednesday.

The facility spread across 10,000 sq.ft has cutting-edge modern infrastructure to enable 24x7x365 operations comprising of an operations area with an LED display system, 3D visualisation area with 1.8 metres digital globe and a data centre which can provide information on the past, present and future of the oceans.

Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiran Rijiju inaugurated ‘SynOPS’ along with a ‘mural’ depicting the theme on ‘Life and Ocean’ - and also virtually dedicated to the nation ‘Wandoor site’ of GNSS – global navigation satellite system and SMA - Strong Motion Accelerometer (SMA) stations network in the presence of MoES Secretary M. Ravichandran and INCOIS Director T. Srinivasa Kumar.

“I am very impressed with the work and facilities here. INCOIS has served its purpose very well and has gone ahead much further. Its work is of immense importance for the country and beyond in serving the global community. The Ministry will provide all the necessary support for its work,” said Mr. Rijiju.

‘SynOPS’ enables better situational awareness and decision making to provide operational ocean services, especially those related to ocean and coastal hazards - including tsunami, storm surges, high waves, swells, oil spills, marine search & rescue, small vessel advisories, etc. The Director said it also facilitates remote sharing of content and receives online feedback during events for better decision making.

Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre (ITEWC) at INCOIS detects earthquakes in less than 10 minutes and provides warnings on tsunamis, if any occur, also within 10 minutes of tsunamigenic earthquakes. Construction of an observatory and installations of GNSS, SMA and meteorological sensors with real-time VSAT connectivity at 32 locations in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands have been recently completed, he explained.

A coastline inundation mapping where it is possible to forecast the sea level rise and inundation for the next 100 years was also completed. About eight lakh fishermen benefit from the potential fishing zones through advisories saving them fuel and money. The Indian Navy and Coast Guard are provided with necessary ocean state forecasts, and oil spill trajectories are also communicated to the stakeholders, said Mr. Srinivasa Kumar.

The Minister had earlier visited various laboratories and addressed the staff where he appreciated their contribution and taking science to the society. Mr. Ravichandran spoke of the important of studying oceans for climate change, energy and food cycles.

Senior scientist E. Pattabhi Rama Rao also spoke.

