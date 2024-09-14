Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has announced the development of an ‘Integrated Ocean Energy Atlas’ of the Indian EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone), which showcases the vast potential of ocean energy resources encompassing marine meteorological (solar and wind) and hydrological (wave, tide, currents, ocean thermal, and salinity gradients) energy forms on Friday (September 13, 2024).

The Atlas was unveiled by Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M. Ravichandran in the presence of INCOIS director T. Srinivasa Kumar, Group Director T. Balakrishnan Nair and other scientists. The Atlas identifies areas with high potential for energy generation and will serve as a reference for policymakers, industry and researchers for harnessing the rich energy resources available in the Indian EEZ.

INCOIS prepared the annual, monthly, and daily energy estimates of ocean energy components following standard methods that can be visualised through a WebGIS interface at 5 km grid resolution. INCOIS has estimated integrated ocean energy of ~ 9.2 lakh TWh per annum within the EEZ of India. The institute plans to collaborate with industrial partners and public sector companies to develop marine energy projects at potential pockets of high energy availability within the Indian EEZ, said a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.