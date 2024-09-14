GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services unveils ‘Integrated Ocean Energy Atlas’

The ‘Integrated Ocean Energy Atlas’ shows vast potential of marine energy resources in Indian EEZ

Updated - September 14, 2024 12:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The Atlas identifies areas with high potential for energy generation and will serve as a reference for harnessing the rich energy resources available.

The Atlas identifies areas with high potential for energy generation and will serve as a reference for harnessing the rich energy resources available. | Photo Credit: MoES GOI via @moesgoi/X

Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has announced the development of an ‘Integrated Ocean Energy Atlas’ of the Indian EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone), which showcases the vast potential of ocean energy resources encompassing marine meteorological (solar and wind) and hydrological (wave, tide, currents, ocean thermal, and salinity gradients) energy forms on Friday (September 13, 2024).

INCOIS scientists map Indian Ocean floor to study currents

The Atlas was unveiled by Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary M. Ravichandran in the presence of INCOIS director T. Srinivasa Kumar, Group Director T. Balakrishnan Nair and other scientists. The Atlas identifies areas with high potential for energy generation and will serve as a reference for policymakers, industry and researchers for harnessing the rich energy resources available in the Indian EEZ.

INCOIS prepared the annual, monthly, and daily energy estimates of ocean energy components following standard methods that can be visualised through a WebGIS interface at 5 km grid resolution. INCOIS has estimated integrated ocean energy of ~ 9.2 lakh TWh per annum within the EEZ of India. The institute plans to collaborate with industrial partners and public sector companies to develop marine energy projects at potential pockets of high energy availability within the Indian EEZ, said a press release.

Published - September 14, 2024 12:44 pm IST

