INCOIS to unveil four new facilities on 25th anniversary today

February 02, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Four new facilities, including a national glider operations facility, Oceansat-3 data acquisition and processing facility, a new marine heat wave service and a multi-hazard vulnerability atlas, will be unveiled on the 25th Foundation Day of the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) on Friday.

INCOIS director T. Srinivasa Kumar informed on Thursday that gliders are known to be the future of ocean observations and these new-age autonomous instruments are capable of simultaneous piloting of the glider fleet along with its testing, ballasting, and routine maintenance.

The institute has also started acquiring the Ocean Color Monitor (OCM) that provides information on water quality parameters such as chlorophyll, suspended sediment, and dissolved organic matter concentrations from the Oceansat-3 (launched in November 2022) and this will be useful for potential fishing zone (PFZ) advisories.

Marine heat wave advisory service for the Indian Ocean uses satellite-derived sea surface temperature to provide maps of heat wave intensity and different severity categories on a daily basis for the benefit of ecologists and tourism through an interactive web GIS platform.

Multi-hazard vulnerability atlas comprises 1,054 maps covering the Indian mainland and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, representing the coastal multi-hazard zones that are exposed to coastal inundation due to oceanogenic disasters in a 100-year recurrence interval. These maps are vital input for disaster management authorities to implement coastal disaster management plans and to improve coastal resilience, said the director.

New logo

A new logo to mark its 25-year journey and a new classroom for International Training Centre for Operational Oceanography (ITCOO) will also be unveiled in the presence of guests like Ministry of Earth Sciences secretary M. Ravichandran, Department of Science & Technology secretary S. Chandrasekhar, former ISRO director K. Radhakrishnan and former INCOIS director SSC Shenoi.