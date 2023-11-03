ADVERTISEMENT

INCOIS ‘Open Day’ on November 5

November 03, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has invited students and the public to its ‘Open Day’ event, being organised as a part of World Tsunami Awareness Day (WTAD), at Pragathinagar in Nizampet between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on November 5.

The theme is ‘Fighting inequality for a resilient future’, and the activities will focus on spreading awareness on the underlying disaster risk drivers — poverty, inequality and vulnerability – that make tsunamis deadlier.

The visitors will have the unique opportunity to explore Tsunami Early Warning Centre and the world of oceanography and learn about the vital role of oceans in daily lives, INCOIS said in a press release.

They can also interact with scientists and get to tour the laboratory, explore state-of-the-art oceanographic equipment such as gliders, floats and buoys and study satellite imagery and data visualisation tools, added the press release.

