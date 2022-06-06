INCOIS Open Day on June 8

Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, and housing the National Tsunami Early Warning Centre, will be celebrating ‘World Ocean Day 2022’ by observing it as an ‘open day’ on June 8. Citizens and students can visit the INCOIS facilities and various labs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for an opportunity to interact with scientists who will give a comprehensive overview of INCOIS activities and how those help in better understanding our environment, said a press release.