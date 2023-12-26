ADVERTISEMENT

INCOIS ‘Open Day’ held

December 26, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

INCOIS - Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services — has observed an ‘open’ house program in connection with the 19th anniversary of 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami and also as part of the outreach activities of the 9th India International Science Festival (IISF), and INCOIS silver jubilee celebrations with around 500 students from various schools and colleges visiting the campus to learn about tsunamis and ocean advisories helpful to coastal communities on Tuesday.

Visitors were then taken on a tour to the auditorium where short films were shown, the Tsunami Early Warning Centre and Operational Ocean Services Lab, to provide them an opportunity to explore the world of oceanography, learn about cutting-edge research, and understand the vital role of oceans in daily lives. National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) chief scientist Vineet Kumar Gahalaut and former INCOIS director S.S. C. Shenoi talked to the students, said a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US