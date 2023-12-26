INCOIS ‘Open Day’ held

December 26, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

INCOIS - Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services — has observed an ‘open’ house program in connection with the 19th anniversary of 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami and also as part of the outreach activities of the 9th India International Science Festival (IISF), and INCOIS silver jubilee celebrations with around 500 students from various schools and colleges visiting the campus to learn about tsunamis and ocean advisories helpful to coastal communities on Tuesday.

Visitors were then taken on a tour to the auditorium where short films were shown, the Tsunami Early Warning Centre and Operational Ocean Services Lab, to provide them an opportunity to explore the world of oceanography, learn about cutting-edge research, and understand the vital role of oceans in daily lives. National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) chief scientist Vineet Kumar Gahalaut and former INCOIS director S.S. C. Shenoi talked to the students, said a press release.