INCOIS, NCPOR to launch a glider to study Antarctic ocean

Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) together with the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR) will be launching a glider near the country’s research station ‘Bharati’ at Antarctica to study the sea temperatures, salinity and geochemical process in the ice cold region.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are the gliders used in oceans? Gliders are autonomous underwater vehicles operated remotely to study the sea or ocean temperatures, salinity and geochemical process.

Director of Hyderabad-based INCOIS T. Srinivasa Kumar informed that the plan is to launch the glider sometime next year when the next Indian scientific research team embarks on the expedition to the cold continent. It is part of the new-age ocean observing platforms ‘Gliders’, as part of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) ‘Deep Ocean Mission – Ocean Climate Change Advisory Services’.

The data generated from the gliders along with the information coming from the tide gauges, argo floats, buoys and other ocean observing systems are meant to understand the impact of climate change on sea level, cyclonic storms, waves, swell surges and even ocean ecosystems, he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four INCOIS gliders in Indian ocean, two traversing Arabian sea

Already, four such gliders of the institute areroaming in the Indian Ocean after being launched in May earlier this year. Two of these ‘slocum’ gliders are moving up and down the Bay of Bengal, about 1,000 km away from the country’s eastern coastline while another two gliders are traversing the Arabian Sea from a similar distance.

Gliders can travel up to 15 km a day

These gliders can travel up to 15 km a day, dive to a depth of 1,000-2,000 metres and are operated remotely from the command centre by maneuvreing it both vertically and horizontally at eight centimetres per second.

They surface every 10 days while measuring state of sea parameters like chlorophyll, dissolved oxygen, salinity, temperatures and others with help of the latest biogeochemical sensors. While the basic data is transmitted in real time when the gliders surface four-five times a day, the more exhaustive information can be obtained when the battery has to be replaced after nine months.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We go by our research ship to physically bring back the gliders here for ‘ballasting’ to retrieve data. ‘Ballasting’ is to retrofit gliders suitable for the waters - considering parameters such as salinity and others - in which they are to be deployed,” said Head of Ocean Observations and Data Management Group E. Pattabhi Rama Rao.

INCOIS’s real time data monitoring facility

INCOIS’s real time data monitoring facility ‘SynOPS’ or Synergetic Ocean Observation Prediction Services, is quite special. The newly launched 10,000 sq.ft lab is for visualising ocean data, satellite remote sensing and model products including 3D visualisation area with a 1.8 metre digital globe. The satellite data acquisition and processing facility has an Oceansat3 and X/L band ground station.

INCOIS director T. Srinivasa Kumar explaining the use of the 3D visualisation system at the INCOIS’S real time data monitoring facility ‘SynOPS’. | Video Credit: Nagara Gopal

“We can do a visualisation of any kind of ocean information or simulations about sea temperatures, ocean currents, clouds formation, rainfall patterns and others globally, real time or go back in time with the help of data sets from satellites and models,” added the Director.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.