‘INCOIS has enhanced livelihood of coastal communities’

Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), with its tsunami and storm surge early warnings, ocean state forecasts, potential fishing zone advisories and ocean data services, has been providing immense socio-economic benefits for a wide range of stakeholders and enhancing the lives and livelihoods of coastal communities,said director T. Srinivasa Kumar.

He was speaking on anonline event to mark the 24th foundation day on Thursday. The foundation day lecture was delivered by DirectorGeneral, Mercator Ocean-France, Pierre Bahurel on “Ocean Prediction and the UN Decade opportunity" where he highlighted the need for a larger intergovernmental collaboration among global ocean forecasting centres under the umbrella of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for SustainableDevelopment Development (2021-30).

MoES secretary M. Ravichandran stressed the important role of INCOIS in the development of Ocean Climate Change Advisories under the Deep Ocean Mission and the importance of its ocean information services to the Blue Economy of India.

Former directors K. Radhakrishnan, Shailesh Nayak and Satheesh Shenoi also spoke about the institute’s activities for the safety of lives and livelihoods of coastal communities, and for sustainable development of oceans and coasts, said a press release.