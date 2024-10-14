GIFT a SubscriptionGift
INCOIS advises halt in beach activities due to swell wave surges

Updated - October 14, 2024 07:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

INCOIS — Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, the Hyderabad-based institute has issued a warning to States of Kerala, South Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Lakshadweep to halt activities at the beaches and nearshore waters as there is a likelihood of erosion on account of surging swell waves from October 15, 5.30 p.m. till October 16, 11.30 p.m.

In a bulletin issued on Monday, scientists working here have particularly identified places in Kerala like Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur; Puducherry’s Mahe and Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli as particularly vulnerable to swell surges where waves rise up to two meters high.

The warning for Lakshadweep’s Agatti, Amini, Androth, Kavaratti, Minicoy as well as for Indira Point at Andaman & Nicobar Islands is from October 15, 2.30 p.m. till October 16, 11.30 p.m. Small vessels have been advised not to ply and no entry or exit at coastlines.

The institute working under the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) has also issued swell surge alerts to coastal States of Gujarat, Maharastra, Karnataka, Goa, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Andhra Pradesh. Boats at most coastline places have been asked to ply with utmost vigilance and recreation activities done with due care during the same time.

In AP’s East Godavari, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram, the harbour and marine operations have been advised to be ‘careful’ Same goes with Maharastra’s Mumbai, Thane, Sindhudhurg, Ratnagiri, Raigarh, Palgar; North and South Goa, Daman, Gujarat’s Anand, Bhavnagar, Dwaraka, Somnath, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Porbandar, Surat; Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada, Udipi, and others, according to the bulletin.

Published - October 14, 2024 07:08 pm IST

