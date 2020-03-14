‘Include TS martyr’s story in school syllabus’

CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy had urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to take measures for including the life history of Telangana Armed Struggle martyr Anabheri Prabhakar Rao in school syllabus.

Mr Venkat Reddy participated in the 72nd death anniversary of Prabhakar Rao by garlanding his statue in the market area in Karimnagar town on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he said Prabhakar Rao had sacrificed his life for the cause of liberation of Telangana from the clutches of Nizam rulers. He said the Nizam rulers had killed Anabheri and 10 others in an encounter on March 14, 1948.

Stating that Prabhakar Rao’s statue was installed in Karimnagar town in 1992, he criticised Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar for removing the island where the statue was installed in the name of conduct of Sri Venkateshwara swamy temple brahmotsavams a few months ago.

Alleging that the Minister had planned to remove the statue from the town altogether, he said that the move was obstructed by CPI leaders. During the period, the Minister promised to reconstruct the island with new facilities, but it has remained unfulfilled. Demanding the government to reconstruct the island around the statue, he said that they would not allow relocation of the statue to any other part of the town.

CPI district secretary P. Kedari, Anabheri Prabhakar Rao daughter Viplava Kumari, CPI district leader Srujan Kumar, B. Ashok and Sadashiva were also present.