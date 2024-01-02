Include transgenders in Praja Palana Abhaya Hastham scheme, association to Telangana Minister 

January 02, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Queer Bandhu Parents Association (QBPA), Montfort Social Institute and members from the transgender community on Tuesday met Minister for Women Development and Child Welfare Dansari Anasuya Seethakka, seeking solutions to the persisting issues of the community.

They wanted the Minister to include the transgender community in the Praja Palana programme of the State government by allowing them to apply for Abhaya Hastham scheme and ration cards.

According to Mukunda Mala of QBPA, societal discrimination has been marginalising transgenders from mainstream society. The absence of State benefits and schemes stems from their exclusion, which curbs their access to Aadhaar, ration card and voter ID. The Abhaya Hastham scheme could alleviate the exclusion, she said.

The members, to make enrolment hassle free for transgenders, said the government should consider setting up special camps through district welfare officers of the Women and Child Department, simplify documentation process, include transgenders in welfare schemes such as those meant for single women and the like.