Include Narayanpet-Kodangal project in Apex Council agenda: Revanth urges KCR

Hyderabad

01 October 2020 18:58 IST

KRMB is favourably inclined, says Telangana Congress working president

Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy has urged Chief Minister K. Chadrasekhar Rao to include the Narayanpet-Kodangal Lift Irrigation scheme in the agenda of the Apex Council meeting to be held on October 6.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, he said the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) had responded favourably to his letter on August 20 and suggested that the State government take it up and that they had no objection. “In its reply on September 24, the KRMB has said let the State government provide them with all the details for further action,” he said.

The letter from KRMB is a clear indication that the ball was in the State government’s court. Since the KRMB was favourable, the State government should include it in the Apex Council meeting agenda, he demanded.

He reminded that the project was sanctioned in the combined Andhra Pradesh and money was also released for a survey of the project that would irrigate a lakh acres in the backward Mahabubnagar district apart from providing drinking water to the villages.

The Congress leader alleged that the CM had dumped the project with personal vengeance against him as he was the Kodangal MLA till 2018. The project is Telangana’s right and it should not be shelved just for personal reasons, the Congress Member of Parliament said.