Include COVID treatment under Aarogyasri: CPI (M)

KHAMMAM

16 July 2020 19:11 IST

Reiterating their demand for bringing COVID-19 treatment under the ambit of Telangana Aarogyasri Health Insurance Scheme, cadres of the CPI (M) held a demonstration on the Collectorate road here on Thursday.

The party district secretary N Nageswara Rao, district executive committee member Y Srikanth and a host of others took part in the demonstration by holding placards in support of their demands for ramping up the COVID-19 diagnostic and treatment services. The placards read: ‘Introduce mobile COVID-19 test centres’, ‘Take over the corporate hospitals for augmenting COVID-19 treatment services’, ‘Fill up all the vacant posts of doctors, paramedical and support staff in the State-run hospitals’, and a slew of other demands.

The demonstrators further demanded that the facilities in the isolation wards be improved and the services of the contract and outsourcing staff working in all the government hospitals be regularised to effectively tide over the coronavirus crisis.

Advertising

Advertising

In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, a group of activists of the CPI (M) led by party district secretary Annavarapu Kanakaiah staged a dharna in Kothagudem demanding urgent steps to scale up COVID-19 testing, release mandal-wise break-up of COVID-19 case data on a daily basis and provide financial assistance to the COVID-19 victims.