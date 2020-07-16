Include COVID treatment under Aarogyasri: CPI (M)

Reiterating their demand for bringing COVID-19 treatment under the ambit of Telangana Aarogyasri Health Insurance Scheme, cadres of the CPI (M) held a demonstration on the Collectorate road here on Thursday.
The party district secretary N Nageswara Rao, district executive committee member Y Srikanth and a host of others took part in the demonstration by holding placards in support of their demands for ramping up the COVID-19 diagnostic and treatment services. The placards read: ‘Introduce mobile COVID-19 test centres’, ‘Take over the corporate hospitals for augmenting COVID-19 treatment services’, ‘Fill up all the vacant posts of doctors, paramedical and support staff in the State-run hospitals’, and a slew of other demands.
The demonstrators further demanded that the facilities in the isolation wards be improved and the services of the contract and outsourcing staff working in all the government hospitals be regularised to effectively tide over the coronavirus crisis.
In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, a group of activists of the CPI (M) led by party district secretary Annavarapu Kanakaiah staged a dharna in Kothagudem demanding urgent steps to scale up COVID-19 testing, release mandal-wise break-up of COVID-19 case data on a daily basis and provide financial assistance to the COVID-19 victims.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath