Inclement weather no deterrent to devotees

Undeterred by the inclement weather conditions, devotees thronged in large numbers at various mini Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara venues in various parts of integrated Karimnagar district on Saturday, the last day of the biennial tribal fair.

Braving incessant rain, devotees participated in the rituals of offering jaggery, coconuts and fowls to the deities. Collector K. Shashanka visited the Rekurthi jatara site and offered prayers to the tribal deities with an offering of jaggery, and breaking coconuts. He urged officials to maintain proper sanitation and provide all facilities to pilgrims visiting the jatara.

On the downside, a huge heap of garbage piled up in various parts of Rekurthi following the arrival of devotees who sacrificed fowls and sheep apart from cooking and eating in open places.

Unseasonal rain

Residents of Karimnagar woke up to cloudy weather with a few droplets of rain here and there. By afternoon, sudden showers lashed the entire town, continuing for more than two hours in the town flooding the roads.

In a way, it was a blessing in disguise as it helped settle dust from the Smart City road works.

Rain was reported from Shankarpatnam, Jammikunta, Manakondur and other parts of the district. However, it did not cause any damage to crops as the sowing of paddy nurseries and other crops has long been complete.