Incharge VC for RGUKT Basara appointed

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Vice Chairman V. Venkata Ramana has been appointed as the in-charge Vice Chancellor of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Basara.

The appointment of a full-time regular vice-chancellor has been the major demand of the students who protested for several days last month over the lack of facilities. After consultation with the agitating students, Minister for Education Sabita Indra Reddy assured them of appointing the vice chancellor at the earliest. A couple of days ago several students took ill due to food poisoning and they were treated at a private hospital in Nizamabad. The sudden appointment of Professor Venkata Ramana is being seen in this context.