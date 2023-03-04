ADVERTISEMENT

Incharge VC appointed for Telangana Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam

March 04, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Hyderabad

Currently she is Principal of Koti Women’s College

The Hindu Bureau

M. Vijjulatha, incharge Vice Chancellor of Telangana Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam

Principal of University College for Women, Koti, M. Vijjulatha has been appointed incharge Vice Chancellor of Telangana Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam on Saturday.

She is currently Principal of the University College for Women, Koti, which was converted into the Mahila University by the Telangana government last year.

Ms. Vijjulatha did her M.Sc (1992) and Ph.D (1998) in Chemistry from the University of Hyderabad as Junior Research Fellow and Senior Research Fellow (CSIR, New Delhi, India).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She joined as faculty in the Department of Chemistry, University College of Science, Osmania University in December 1999 and has 30 years of research and 23 years of teaching experience. She has also worked as Dean, Development and UGC Affairs, Osmania University. So far, she has supervised 13 PhDs and is currently guiding eight students for their doctoral degree. Her area of specialisation is organic chemistry.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US