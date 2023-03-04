HamberMenu
Incharge VC appointed for Telangana Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam

Currently she is Principal of Koti Women’s College

March 04, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
M. Vijjulatha, incharge Vice Chancellor of Telangana Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam

Principal of University College for Women, Koti, M. Vijjulatha has been appointed incharge Vice Chancellor of Telangana Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam on Saturday.

She is currently Principal of the University College for Women, Koti, which was converted into the Mahila University by the Telangana government last year.

Ms. Vijjulatha did her M.Sc (1992) and Ph.D (1998) in Chemistry from the University of Hyderabad as Junior Research Fellow and Senior Research Fellow (CSIR, New Delhi, India).

She joined as faculty in the Department of Chemistry, University College of Science, Osmania University in December 1999 and has 30 years of research and 23 years of teaching experience. She has also worked as Dean, Development and UGC Affairs, Osmania University. So far, she has supervised 13 PhDs and is currently guiding eight students for their doctoral degree. Her area of specialisation is organic chemistry.

