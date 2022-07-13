Incessant rains, weather driving people to doctors

Doctors see rise in water-borne diseases

The incessant rains and change in weather conditions in the past a few days, is leading to various forms of sickness and seasonal diseases among people in Hyderabad.

Doctors from multiple hospitals, clinics, have flagged considerably more number of water-borne diseases such as typhoid, gastroenteritis, viral Hepatitis, and mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue. Also, flu cases, including respiratory illness, are being observed in adolescents and youngsters. Telangana Health Department officials too have pointed out rise in Typhoid cases.

Senior consultant physician at KIMS Hospital K. Shivaraju said that he had observed general flu among 15 to 25 year olds. In most of the cases, it started with fever of 101 to 102 degrees, chills, myalgia (muscle pains) followed by sore throat. It subsided after three to four days after treatment. The patients had tested negative for COVID, and dengue. Dr. Shivaraju suspected that a new variant of flu virus might have emerged.

As this is a season when water might get contaminated, senior physician at Kamineni Hospitals J. Satyanrayana said they were attending to patients with complaints of gastroenteritis and viral Hepatitis. A senior consultant physician Pavan Kumar Reddy urged people to maintain hand hygiene while handling or eating food. “As there are chances of food and water contamination in this season, personal hygiene maintained by food handlers plays key role,” said Dr. Pavan Kumar.

There is a 10% increase in consultations for seasonal illnesses at Apollo Clinics. General Physician at Apollo Medical Centre, Kondapur, L. Sanjay has suggested some precautions to avoid vector borne diseases such as dengue. “Use mosquito repellant, mosquito nets, avoid water stagnation, keep your surroundings clean, wear protective clothing,” said Dr. Sanjay, adding that as construction activity was high in Kondapur, there were chances of water stagnation at the sites which might serve as breeding ground for mosquitoes leading to vector borne diseases. The stagnant water had to be cleared, he said.