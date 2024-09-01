Incessant rains a reminder for better conditions for gig workers

As Hyderabad grapples with incessant rains, gig workers who have been braving the adverse weather conditions shared the challenges they face while delivering food and groceries and transporting passengers to their destinations.

“I had to pay ₹650 out of my own pocket to the company for this raincoat,” said Hemant Kumar, a food delivery worker, as he delivered an order in Banjara Hills. “The company doesn’t do much for our welfare, and sometimes customers don’t understand our problems. If my bike breaks down in the rain or if it rains heavily and the order is late, the customer complains to the company. This affects my rating.”

Mohammed Jawed, a cab driver, underscored the severe toll that the persistent rains have taken on those in his profession. “During rains, we have to deal with bad roads, and waterlogging that damage our cars, both in the long and short term,” he said. The situation is exacerbated by the high cost of repairing modern vehicles, where even a faulty sensor — which he says is an expensive component — can lead to significant financial strain.

He recounted how bikes belonging to those within his network were recently submerged in water during heavy downpours. Insurance companies often refuse to cover such damages, categorising them as acts of God. Moreover, cab drivers and those who pick up and drop passengers have to deal with the possible repercussions of being unable to take rides due to rains. “Because it rains, the customer is unable to walk 50 metres. If heavy rains prevent me from reaching a customer, and suppose I have to cancel the ride, the customer might lodge a complaint. This could lead to my driver ID being temporarily suspended by the company,” he explained.

Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU), a body working for the welfare of gig and platform workers, recently submitted a memorandum to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), seeking comprehensive insurance for workers and better access to early warning systems in the aftermath of heatwaves experienced across the country earlier this year. Shaik Salauddin, State President, TGPWU, said that while heat waves do pose a health hazard for workers, intense spells of rain too have a similar effect on them.

“There is a need for more real-time information about road conditions, water-logging and which areas to avoid. Recently, a video clip went viral which showed a delivery worker in Ahmedabad working in knee-deep water, which is not good. The life and safety of workers is important. If done right, the algorithms can quickly give the right information to workers. The companies do not provide insurance. This is the right time for the government to step-in and table the long-awaited bill for gig and platform workers,” Mr Salauddin said.

