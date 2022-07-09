Incessant rain throws life out of gear across Telangana

Low-lying areas inundated at several places

Incessant rain throughout the day has thrown normal life out of gear at most of the places across the State on Saturday with rainwater inundating low-lying areas, particularly in northern Telangana.

Several streams and rivulets are in the spate although main river courses of Krishna and Godavari are yet to witness any major flood. However, the river Godavari is in spate from Kaleshwaram or Medigadda Barrage site with heavy flood joining it from Pranahitha and from Indravathi further downstream.

Villages cut-off

According to reports reaching here several remote villages in the combined Adilabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal and Khammam districts were cut-off from other parts as the road connectivity was damaged in the heavy rains for the last couple of days. Several residential areas in Bhainsa town of Nirmal district were inundated in the rainwater.

In Nizamabad district, several residential areas and the Government Polytechnic college were inundated at Nandipet. Control rooms were set up in all the rain-hit districts to take up relief and rehabilitation work. Disaster management teams have also been kept on stand-by to attend to emergency situations.

Minister for Roads and Buildings V. Prashanth Reddy spoke to Collector of Nizamabad C. Narayana Reddy and Kamareddy Collector Jitesh V. Patil over phone from the US, where he is attending American Telugu Association meet, and instructed them to take measures so that there was no breakdown in essential services.

Minister’s visit

Minister for Endowments A. Indrakaran Reddy went round several water-logged areas such as Shastrynagar, Shantinagar, Mancherial Chowrasta, Natarajnagar, Budhawarpet, Doctors Lane and others in Nirmal town.

According to Telangana State Development Society data, Mudhole in Nirmal district recorded highest rainfall of 203.5 mm during the day, from 8.30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Other places where over 100 mm rain was recorded during the day are: Bhainsa (Nirmal-168.55 mm), Macherla (161 mm), Magidi (156 mm), Jakranpally and Madanpalli (155 mm each), Alur (152.3 mm) all in Nizamabad.

Beside, Basar (Nirmal-149 mm), Renjal (144 mm), Balkonda (140.5 mm), both in Nizamabad also recorded very heavy rainfall. Another 9 places recorded very heavy rainfall (over 115.6 mm) and 17 other places received heavy rainfall of over 100 mm.

Heavy inflows

Meanwhile, flood to Sriramsagar project crossed 1.25 lakh cusecs by 6 p.m. on Saturday from 52,000 cusecs at noon and 98,000 cusecs at 3 p.m. with its storage swelling to 39.24 tmc ft against its capacity of 90.31 tmc ft.

In the downstream, discharge of flood at Medigadda (Laxmi) Barrage was recorded at 4.28 lakh cusecs from 57 gates on Saturday evening. Similarly, the discharge of flood at Annaram (Saraswathi) Barrage was 27,000 cusecs from 30 gates and at Sundilla (Parvathi) Barrage it was 30,000 cusecs also from 30 gates.