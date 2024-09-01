Incessant rain interrupts power supply in Telangana

HYDERABAD

ADVERTISEMENT

Incessant rains across the State since Saturday forenoon interrupted power supply at several places, including Hyderabad. Waterlogging and flooding in substations, burning of fuse in distribution transformers, snapping of jumpers and distribution cables owing to heavy wind and falling of trees and other material on distribution cables and other installations among others were said to be the causes.

Staff from the two distribution companies in the State were restoring supply wherever possible, by carrying out restoration work braving the downpour. According to officials of the two Discoms, their staff were restoring power supply wherever possible by erecting new poles, clearing tree branches from lines and pumping out water from substations.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL), which supplies power to Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet, Nalgonda, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Suryapet, Siddipet, Malkajigiri-Medchal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkarnool, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Sangareddy, Medak, Hyderabad, Vikarabad and Rangareddy districts, supply was affected in the areas served by 16 substations partially and four substations completely due to their getting inundated.

The officials explained that 419 poles were damaged, 75 feeds of 33 kV capacity, 37 feeders of 11kV capacity and a large number of distribution transformers and five power transformers were affected leading to power supply failures.

Similarly, Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGNPDCL), covering Mancherial, Nirmal, Kumram Bheem-Asifabad, Kamareddy, Peddapalli, Jagitial, Rajanna-Sircilla, Hanmakonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Jangaon, Bhadradri- Kothagudem, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Khammam districts, suffered power supply interruptions due to various reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials, who sought anonymity, said 218 poles, 10 distribution transformers and two power transformers were damaged. Substations were inundated at over two dozen places affecting power supply. They said supply could be restored only after removing water from substations.

After an overflowing Wyra river flooded the Madhira substation, two power transformers were partially submerged. Similarly, power supply was interrupted under 11 feeders.

Supply was restored to through alternative feeders in many areas, the officials added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.