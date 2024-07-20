ADVERTISEMENT

Incessant drizzle pervades the city

Published - July 20, 2024 09:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Weekend plans have gone awry for many a resident in the city due to the cold weather and incessant drizzle that marked Saturday.

Light to moderate showers pervaded the city throughout the day, though with minimal water logging on roads.

The highest rainfall was 28.3 millimetres at Shaikpet followed by Khairatabad at 27.3 mm and Quthbullahpur at 26.3 mm as recorded in the automatic weather monitoring stations across the city.

The Meteorology department has predicted high likelihood of generally cloudy sky and light to moderate showers with gusty winds for Sunday too.

While the water levels in Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar have remained below the full tank level (FTL), water is being released from Hussain Sagar in order to maintain the water below the FTL so as to protect the areas downstream.

