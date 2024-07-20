GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Incessant drizzle pervades the city

Published - July 20, 2024 09:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Weekend plans have gone awry for many a resident in the city due to the cold weather and incessant drizzle that marked Saturday.

Light to moderate showers pervaded the city throughout the day, though with minimal water logging on roads.

The highest rainfall was 28.3 millimetres at Shaikpet followed by Khairatabad at 27.3 mm and Quthbullahpur at 26.3 mm as recorded in the automatic weather monitoring stations across the city.

The Meteorology department has predicted high likelihood of generally cloudy sky and light to moderate showers with gusty winds for Sunday too.

While the water levels in Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar have remained below the full tank level (FTL), water is being released from Hussain Sagar in order to maintain the water below the FTL so as to protect the areas downstream.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / rains / Monsoon / weather

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.