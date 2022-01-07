Incentives for Asha workers enhanced

HYDERABAD

07 January 2022 00:24 IST

Sanitation workers’ honorarium hiked

The State government has enhanced the monthly performance based incentive for ASHA (accredited social health activists) workers by 30%. Accordingly, Asha workers engaged under the administrative control of Health and Family Welfare Commissioner would be paid ₹9,750 per month in place of ₹7,500.

The enhanced payment would be effective from June 1 payable in July and the benefit would be extended to all the Asha workers.

The government had increased the payment for Asha workers from ₹6,000 to ₹7,500 a month three years ago.

Advertising

Advertising

The government said in the orders issued on Wednesday that enhancements, if any, already sanctioned from July 1, 2018, would be subsumed in the 30% enhancement of monthly performance based incentive permitted and there would not be any further enhancements. The next revision of the monthly performance based incentive would be on par with other contract/outsourcing services engaged in other government departments/entities.

Meanwhile, the State government has also enhanced the honorarium being paid to 29,804 sanitation workers - 22,533 public health workers and 7,271 non-public health workers working on outsourcing basis in various municipalities in the State under the administrative control of the Municipal Administration department by 30%.

The enhanced payment would be effective from June 1 payable in the month of July.