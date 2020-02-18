Telangana

Inauguration of IT Tower put on hold

The inauguration of ambitious IT Tower on the shores of LMD reservoir here has been postponed yet again reportedly following non-completion of works to accommodate the IT firms.

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar had announced the inauguration of IT Tower on December 30 last year. However, it was deferred after the notification for municipal polls came out. After the completion of municipal elections, he announced a fresh date — February 18 — for the inauguration, stating that Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao would do the honours.

Official sources said given Mr. Rama Rao’s busy schedule, the inauguration has been put on hold. But, other sources said the real reason is that IT Tower works are still under way.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 18, 2020 2:02:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/inauguration-of-it-tower-put-on-hold/article30846590.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY