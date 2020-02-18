Inauguration of IT Tower put on hold

The inauguration of ambitious IT Tower on the shores of LMD reservoir here has been postponed yet again reportedly following non-completion of works to accommodate the IT firms.
Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar had announced the inauguration of IT Tower on December 30 last year. However, it was deferred after the notification for municipal polls came out. After the completion of municipal elections, he announced a fresh date — February 18 — for the inauguration, stating that Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao would do the honours.
Official sources said given Mr. Rama Rao’s busy schedule, the inauguration has been put on hold. But, other sources said the real reason is that IT Tower works are still under way.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.