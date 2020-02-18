Inauguration of IT Tower put on hold

The inauguration of ambitious IT Tower on the shores of LMD reservoir here has been postponed yet again reportedly following non-completion of works to accommodate the IT firms.

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar had announced the inauguration of IT Tower on December 30 last year. However, it was deferred after the notification for municipal polls came out. After the completion of municipal elections, he announced a fresh date — February 18 — for the inauguration, stating that Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao would do the honours.

Official sources said given Mr. Rama Rao’s busy schedule, the inauguration has been put on hold. But, other sources said the real reason is that IT Tower works are still under way.