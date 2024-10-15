Inauguration of Foxconn’s facility near Hyderabad in November; State to pursue visa, machinery import issues faced by Apple supplier

Telangana government will pursue with the Centre issues concerning visas for engineers and import of machinery faced by Taiwanese electronics contract manufacturing firm Foxconn.

One of the well known global suppliers to Apple, the company is setting up a production facility in Kongara Kalan near Hyderabad where it would be making earpods. The State government had allotted 120 acres to the company.

Trial production on

Trial production at the plant, for which it broke ground in May 2023, has since begun. Formal inauguration of the facility is scheduled for the third week of November, sources said on Monday (October 14, 2024) after Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy accompanied by Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu and senior officials visited the plant and held discussions with company representatives. CEO and chairman of Foxconn Interconnect Technology Sydney Lu joined the meeting via video conference and discussed the status of the project.

Issues raised

They raised certain issues being faced before the Chief Minister, seeking his help and support. “Foxconn wants to bring some engineers from China to provide training to the local people, but they are not getting visa... similarly they are getting some imported machinery from Taiwan which is having issues in the Customs,” a senior official said, adding Mr. Reddy directed the officials to take up the issues with the Centre.

“We will intervene; it has come to our knowledge, we will try to sort it out,” the official said, pointing out that an early resolution would help the company maintain the timelines of the project.

Additional 60 acres sought

Foxconn has also sought an additional 60 acres from the State government for setting up a new facility. In response, government officials urged the company to submit a detailed project report. The DPR would provide greater clarity on the project and investment, the official replied to queries.

